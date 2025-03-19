Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 14:56
    When can traders expect bullish reversal from Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are weaker than buyers today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.72% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the recently formed resistance of $84,325. However, if buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a blast to the $85,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. This is also confirmed by the low volume. 

    Bulls may start thinking about a midterm rise only if they restore the rate above the nearest resistance of $85,270. 

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle's closure. If it happens around $85,000 or above, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move to the $88,000-$90,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $84,089 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

