Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 19

Sellers are weaker than buyers today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.72% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the recently formed resistance of $84,325. However, if buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a blast to the $85,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. This is also confirmed by the low volume.

Bulls may start thinking about a midterm rise only if they restore the rate above the nearest resistance of $85,270.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle's closure. If it happens around $85,000 or above, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move to the $88,000-$90,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $84,089 at press time.