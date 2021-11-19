lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

$100 Million Worth of XRP Transferred from Unknown Wallet to Exchange

News
Fri, 11/19/2021 - 10:53
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Unkown wallet transfers $100 million worth of Ripple, but the market stays calm
$100 Million Worth of XRP Transferred from Unknown Wallet to Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the whale alert transaction tracking service, an anonymous wallet has transferred almost $100 million worth of XRP to centralized exchange Bithumb. The fate of the transacted coins is undisclosed.

The market has not yet reacted to the massive transaction which could, compared to the average daily volume, could impact the price of the coin drastically. The current tracked volume is staying at 167 million XRP on Binance.

The sell order with 88 million XRP volume could change the shape of the market in seconds by representing approximately 50% of the total daily volume.

In the last 10 days, XRP lost 19% of its value compared to the local top reached on Nov. 9. But at the same time, Ripple has been moving in an uptrend since the end of September and reached new higher lows for 58 days.

Related
Dogecoin Creator Addresses "Harassing" and "Insulting" Shiba Inu Community

At press time, XRP's price remains around $1.05 with 1.45% daily growth while losing more than 11% since yesterday's top.

The global correction on the cryptocurrency market hit both Bitcoin and altcoins. Experts note that the main reason for the correction is purely technical due to the market being highly overleveraged and overbought in the mid-term period.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
11/20/2021 - 16:33
Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2021 - 16:22
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
11/20/2021 - 16:09
SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov