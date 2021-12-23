100% MATIC Hodlers in Profit as Ethereum Whale Acquires 1 Million Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to IntoTheBlock analytics, 100% of MATIC holders are in profit following the latest rise. An Ethereum whale ranking no. 2 among the largest 1,000 ETH wallets tracked by WhaleStats has bought 1 million MATIC tokens, or $2,690,000 worth.

MATIC seems to be a hit among Ethereum whales as it ranks among the top 10 holdings and top 10 purchased tokens over the past 24 hours, according to WhaleStats. MATIC rose to highs of $2.71 after surging nearly 28% in the last three days.

IntoTheBlock's In/Out indicator shows that 100% of Polygon holders are in profit at a price of $2.63. The In/Out series of indicators classify addresses and volume for crypto assets based on their profits.

Polygon announces milestones

The Polygon Network announces another big milestone for both Polygon and the wider Ethereum ecosystem, with Uniswap going live on Polygon. All Uniswap V3 contracts have been deployed to the Polygon PoS mainnet, and Polygon is now supported on the official Uniswap interface.

On Dec. 22, Opera browser announced its upcoming integration with Polygon (MATIC). The integration, which is scheduled to go live in the first quarter of 2022, will first open Polygon's ecosystem to Opera's more than 80 million users on Android mobile devices, followed by users on other devices and platforms.

MATIC trades at $2.58 at press time and also ranks as the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Polygon MATIC is up 13,765.4% in one year, according to CoinGecko data.