XRP Ledger Issues Major Update for UNL, What's New?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) recently received an important update to its Unique Node List (UNL). This development was revealed by the official X handle of XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF), an independent, nonprofit foundation that furthers activity and development on the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Advertisement

XRP Ledger relies on a critical trust mechanism known as the Unique Node List (UNL) to preserve network integrity. At the heart of this approach is a list of validators carefully selected by network participants to prevent fraudulent activity.

Validators are responsible for agreeing on the order and correctness of transactions on the ledger.

Advertisement

The XRP Ledger’s consensus algorithm relies on a majority of validators in the UNL agreeing on the state of the ledger. This makes the UNL a vital component of the network’s security and efficiency; thus keeping the list of validators up to date remains crucial.

Key changes in UNL's update

The most recent update to the UNL includes new changes aimed at improving the performance and security of the XRP Ledger.

These changes include the addition of new validators; the updated UNL has added a new validator to the list. Second is the removal of inactive validators.

An updated UNL for the XRPL was released today. The changes are @Interledger has been added and @ftso_eu has been removed. We thank @ftso_eu on behalf of all operators for their contribution. — XRP Ledger Foundation (Official) (@XRPLF) September 2, 2024

In a recent tweet, XRPLF announced that an updated UNL for the XRPL has been released with new changes: a new XRPL validator, Interledger, was added, while ftso.eu, Flare network's infrastructure provider, was removed.

"An updated UNL for the XRPL was released today. The changes are Interledger has been added and ftso.eu has been removed. We thank ftso.eu on behalf of all operators for their contribution," XRPLF wrote.

In a recent tweet, ftso.eu, Flare network's infrastructure provider, stated the reason for its withdrawal, saying, "It decided to focus on Flare Networks now and leave the xrp validator role open for grabs."

Earlier, the Flare network's infrastructure provider stated that it would turn off its XRPL validator by the end of August.