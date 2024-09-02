    XRP Ledger Issues Major Update for UNL, What's New?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Updated UNL for XRPL released today
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 14:32
    XRP Ledger Issues Major Update for UNL, What's New?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) recently received an important update to its Unique Node List (UNL). This development was revealed by the official X handle of XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF), an independent, nonprofit foundation that furthers activity and development on the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    XRP Ledger relies on a critical trust mechanism known as the Unique Node List (UNL) to preserve network integrity. At the heart of this approach is a list of validators carefully selected by network participants to prevent fraudulent activity.

    Validators are responsible for agreeing on the order and correctness of transactions on the ledger.

    HOT Stories
    “Ride or Die” Bitcoin Message Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Recovers $58,000
    'Wake Me up When September Ends': Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    ADA Price in Red Despite Successful Chang Fork Launch
    Will XRP Recover? 3 Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON): Explosive Volume but Low Price, Bitcoin (BTC) Major $60,000 Fail

    Related
    XRPL Testnet Successfully Reset for Improvements — What's Next?
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 12:40
    XRPL Testnet Successfully Reset for Improvements — What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The XRP Ledger’s consensus algorithm relies on a majority of validators in the UNL agreeing on the state of the ledger. This makes the UNL a vital component of the network’s security and efficiency; thus keeping the list of validators up to date remains crucial.

    Key changes in UNL's update

    The most recent update to the UNL includes new changes aimed at improving the performance and security of the XRP Ledger.

    These changes include the addition of new validators; the updated UNL has added a new validator to the list. Second is the removal of inactive validators.

    In a recent tweet, XRPLF announced that an updated UNL for the XRPL has been released with new changes: a new XRPL validator, Interledger, was added, while ftso.eu, Flare network's infrastructure provider, was removed.

    "An updated UNL for the XRPL was released today. The changes are Interledger has been added and ftso.eu has been removed. We thank ftso.eu on behalf of all operators for their contribution," XRPLF wrote.

    In a recent tweet, ftso.eu, Flare network's infrastructure provider, stated the reason for its withdrawal, saying, "It decided to focus on Flare Networks now and leave the xrp validator role open for grabs."

    Earlier, the Flare network's infrastructure provider stated that it would turn off its XRPL validator by the end of August.

    #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 14:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club: 700 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 13:47
    Crucial Shibarium Statement Dropped by SHIB Team to Community, Hold Tight
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger Issues Major Update for UNL, What's New?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club: 700 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours
    Crucial Shibarium Statement Dropped by SHIB Team to Community, Hold Tight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD