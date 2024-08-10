    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This cautionary message follows earlier major warning from Ripple
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 14:11
    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP community has been issued a critical warning. As Ripple's new stablecoin RLUSD becomes available for testing, XRP Scan, an XRP Ledger explorer, has urged the community to be cautious of scams purporting to be RLUSD issuers.

    Advertisement

    This cautionary message follows an earlier major warning from Ripple, highlighting the rise of scams attempting to exploit its historic victory against the SEC.

    Related
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 08:57
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'Death Wish': Ex-SEC Official Slams Morgan Stanley Over Bitcoin ETFs
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin Future' Tweet as BTC Holds at $60,000
    XRP Enormous Price Comeback, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakest in Pack, Don't Let Solana (SOL) Price Fool You

    In a victory for Ripple and the entire crypto industry, the court slashed the SEC’s demand by about 94%, ordering Ripple to pay $125 million in civil penalties, ending the nearly four-year legal battle.

    As the crypto community celebrates, this win has also attracted bad actors looking to capitalize on the positive sentiment and increased interest in XRP.

    In a tweet, Ripple warned: "And once again with Wednesday's historic victory, we've seen an uptick in scams. Please beware of scam Ripple accounts, fake executive accounts or others promoting XRP Giveaways or XRP Airdrops. Ripple and its executives will never ask you to send funds anywhere."

    Warnings issued as RLUSD stablecoin enters beta testing

    Ripple recently shared that Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) is now available for testing in private beta on XRP Ledger and Ethereum mainnet, triggering excitement in the XRP and broader crypto community.

    The latest move, according to Ripple, marks a significant milestone and a step closer to adding more high-quality assets to XRP Ledger, creating new opportunities, liquidity and institutional use cases for users, developers and applications.

    RLUSD will be pegged to the U.S. dollar (USD) and fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government treasuries and other cash equivalents. A third-party accounting firm will audit these reserve assets, and Ripple will publish attestations monthly.

    Related
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 12:02
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Amid the excitement, Ripple warns the crypto community to be cautious of scammers who claim to have or can distribute Ripple USD as the stablecoin has yet to receive regulatory approval and hence is not available for purchase or trading.

    In a similar warning, XRP Scan, an XRP Ledger explorer, urges the XRP community to be cautious of scams purporting to be RLUSD issuers and to verify accounts before trusting them.

    #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 10, 2024 - 13:39
    Major Solana (SOL) Move to Binance — What Are Whales Signaling?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 10, 2024 - 13:17
    Cardano Chang Hard Fork Is Closer Than Ever, Here's Possible ETA
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warden Protocol's Latest Innovations: YieldWard and SpaceWard Updates
    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    Major Solana (SOL) Move to Binance — What Are Whales Signaling?
    Cardano Chang Hard Fork Is Closer Than Ever, Here's Possible ETA
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD