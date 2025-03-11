Advertisement
AD

    1 Million XRP Reversal: What Happened?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 14:57
    XRP clearly struggling at around important support level and might see substantial drop
    Advertisement
    1 Million XRP Reversal: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a short period of time, the number of executed transactions fell from over two million to less than one million, indicating a significant shift in XRP's market activity. Given the erratic nature of the cryptocurrency market, this sharp drop raises questions about the asset's future course. A full-scale recovery would be much more difficult if the decline in transactional activity was an early indicator of waning network engagement, even though XRP is still holding its main support zones. 

    Advertisement

    By recovering from the lower boundary of the descending channel, XRP has demonstrated resilience in spite of the alarming metrics. Such price patterns have historically signaled possible reversals in the event that buyers intervene at crucial support levels. But it is alarming that there is not more robust network activity.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP's steep drop in completed transactions may be a sign of waning market interest, as the cryptocurrency market frequently depends on consistent transaction volume to support bullish momentum. 

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off
    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial Reason Why 'America Should Buy Bitcoin'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reacts to Giant BTC Crash: ‘I Will Continue to Acquire Bitcoin on Sale’
    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash

    Related
    12,763% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in Just One Hour
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 16:17
    12,763% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls in Just One Hour
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Consideration should also be given to the general mood of the market. The market for cryptocurrencies is currently slowing down, and many assets are finding it difficult to hold onto their recent gains. XRP's price may find it difficult to maintain any upward momentum if it is unable to rekindle interest and boost transactional activity. On the other hand, XRP might make up lost ground and advance toward important resistance levels at $2.40 and above if network activity picks up in the days ahead.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Reclaims $123, Is Sell-off Over?
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 11:18
    Solana (SOL) Reclaims $123, Is Sell-off Over?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Traders should monitor the volume and transaction count trends of XRP for the time being. A persistent decline in network activity might support a bearish outlook and trigger additional price drops. But if XRP can hold onto its recent rebound and regain the 12.5 million transaction mark, a more robust recovery might be in store. Whether XRP is set for a reversal or is subject to sustained bearish pressure will be determined by the course of the upcoming trading sessions. 

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 14:36
    Wintermute CEO Expresses Joy Over Bitcoin's Price Recovery
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 13:48
    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial Reason Why 'America Should Buy Bitcoin'
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1 Million XRP Reversal: What Happened?
    Wintermute CEO Expresses Joy Over Bitcoin's Price Recovery
    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial Reason Why 'America Should Buy Bitcoin'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD