    ZeusNode by Zeus Network Goes Live on Solana (SOL): Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Zeus Network releases ZeusNode infrastructure on Solana Virtual Machine for seamless BTC liquidity onboarding
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 2:00
    ZeusNode by Zeus Network Goes Live on Solana (SOL): Details
    Zeus Network has unveiled that ZeusNode, the core infrastructure on Solana's VM, is now live. Zeus has also shared its enhanced roadmap for ZeusNode’s cross-chain framework tasked with bringing Bitcoin (BTC) liquidity to the Solana (SOL) ecosystem of dApps.

    ZeusNode by Zeus Network activated on Solana (SOL), roadmap out

    ZeusNode, the main network ecosystem and core of the technical and economic design of Zeus Network, has been deployed to Solana (SOL). According to the team's statement, its Guardian program for ZEUS delegators has also entered its first epoch.

    From the very beginning of its mainnet operations, ZeusNode will be secured by two distinct classes of validators: Guardians and Institutional Guardians. Guardians can delegate ZEUS to the network, while Institutional Guardians are crafted for large institutions with the capacity to manage significant volumes of BTC.

    Utilizing a Multi-Party Computation (MPC) model, ZeusNode Guardians ensure that Bitcoin transactions on Solana are both secure and trustless. Through a decentralized validation and signing mechanism, Guardians facilitate seamless Bitcoin operations across Solana’s blockchain, while maintaining the integrity of each transaction and adhering to the network’s security standards.

    Justin Wang, cofounder and CEO of Zeus Network, is certain that the release of ZeusNode is of aparamount importance for bringing unmatched BTC liquidity to Solana's (SOL) thriving ecosystem:

    Zeus Network and its Guardians are redefining Bitcoin's liquidity utilization, providing permissionless pathways for Bitcoin integration on Solana. With these new pathways for investments and validation, Zeus is the go-to choice for Bitcoin holders and institutions looking to leverage Bitcoin in a high-performance environment.

    ZEUS deposits are locked for a six-month period, while BTC allocations can be managed flexibly. The initial ZEUS-to-BTC ratio is set at 20,000:1, supporting the onboarding of Bitcoin liquidity into the network.

    ZEUS delegation inaugural epoch kicks off

    Additionally, ZEUS holders are able to delegate their tokens to Guardians, contributing to the network’s security while earning rewards.

    According to the project's updated roadmap, in ZeusNode Epoch 1, building a solid foundation with 25 Bitcoins (BTC) and 500,000 ZEUS is the main challenge for the platform.

    In the coming two epochs, the team will be focused on expansion to four Guardians and the introduction of Institutional Guardians, enabling a total capacity of 1,100 BTC with up to 12,000,000 ZEUS delegated.

    Also, the protocol's contributors are working on the integration of more UTXO-based cryptocurrecies into the infrastructure, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Kaspa (KAS) being top focuses.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

