You Can Now Own This Iconic Charles Hoskinson Tweet as NFT

Following Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s suit, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is putting his infamous “support email” tweet on sale as a non-fungible token (NFT) on Ethereum-based platform Valuables by Cent.
Hoskinson refusing to email the Metamask team
Back in July 2018, Hoskinson had an awkward interaction with MetaMask’s team on Twitter that was a testament to his big ego.
When the Ethereum co-founder inquired about the wallet’s delisting from the Chrome Web Store, he was asked to use the support mail. Hoskinson’s socially inappropriate response to this request quickly turned into a local meme.
The tweet has since become part of cryptocurrency lore, and now someone can become its proud owner.
The first bidders
Earlier this week, Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet published back in March 2006 for a whopping $2.9 million.
So far, the highest bid for Hoskinson's tweet is only $3,000, a far cry from the amount of money fetched by the Twitter CEO.