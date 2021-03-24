You Can Now Own This Iconic Charles Hoskinson Tweet as NFT

Wed, 03/24/2021 - 19:29
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano creator is auctioning his most infamous tweet as an NFT
You Can Now Own This Iconic Charles Hoskinson Tweet as NFT
Following Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s suit, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is putting his infamous “support email” tweet on sale as a non-fungible token (NFT) on Ethereum-based platform Valuables by Cent.

Hoskinson refusing to email the Metamask team

Back in July 2018, Hoskinson had an awkward interaction with MetaMask’s team on Twitter that was a testament to his big ego.  

When the Ethereum co-founder inquired about the wallet’s delisting from the Chrome Web Store, he was asked to use the support mail. Hoskinson’s socially inappropriate response to this request quickly turned into a local meme.

Charles Hoskinson
The tweet has since become part of cryptocurrency lore, and now someone can become its proud owner.

Charles Hoskinson Debunks "Ghost Chain" FUD with Cardano Ecosystem Map

The first bidders

Earlier this week, Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet published back in March 2006 for a whopping $2.9 million.  

So far, the highest bid for Hoskinson's tweet is only $3,000, a far cry from the amount of money fetched by the Twitter CEO.      

$3,000
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

