    Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) Presale Enters New Phase with Whitepaper and Presentation Released

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN), novel DeFi Cards ecosystem, expands its presale Stage 2, releases major documents
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 15:32
    Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) Presale Enters New Phase with Whitepaper and Presentation Released
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    As more and more investors are flocking into the Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) presale, its team released detailed tech, marketing and community whitepaper and public video presentation.

    Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) publishes whitepaper, releases video presentation

    In mid-April 2024, Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN), a project focused on issuing DeFi-native credit cards for B2B / B2C usage, released its public whitepaper on its official website. The massive document consists of 91 pages and includes market analysis, challenges review, tokenomics, strategy, community management and vision, as well as a detailed overview of the Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) ecosystem itself.

    Xuirin Finance
    Image by Xuirin Finance

    Authors of the Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) whitepaper covered such components of its tech design: DeFi Wallet for cryptocurrency asset storage and transfer, DeFi Debit Card for daily payments in crypto, as well as AI-Enhanced P2P Lending dashboard.

    Besides that, the whitepaper provides the most detailed overview of the Integrated Payment Gateway, Swap Aggregator for optimized trading and other elements of Xuirin Finance's (XUIRIN) ecosystem design. Also, a step-by-step roadmap, legal statement  and risk assessment message are included in the whitepaper.

    The release of whitepaper advances the level of the project's transparency and provides potential clients with a deeper level of understanding of what is going on with Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN). 

    After the whitepaper's publication, Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) created a video version of its presentation. With this video out, even customers with only a basic level of expertise in crypto will be able to dive deep into the challenges and endeavors of Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN).

    Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) presale Stage 2 gains traction

    Right now, the project is going through the second stage of its presale. Investors are invited to purchase XUIRIN via the project’s official website with their ETH and USDT deposits. 

    The aggregated hard cap of 25,000,000 tokens will be distributed at this stage, while the price is set at $0.04 per token. To provide context, during the first phase of its presale, 15,000,000 tokens were released to IDO participants. Every XUIRIN token was offered at $0.03. The initial cap of $450,000 was, therefore, raised successfully with significant oversubscription. 

    Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) has already injected the results of Stage 1 fundraising in the progress toward its ambitious roadmap goals. As announced by the official contributors to Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN), the upcoming sale is of paramount importance to the protocol’s progress.

    One-stop crypto card for DeFi: Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) offering

    Xuirin Finance’s primary goal is to equip a wide audience with the instruments to use cryptocurrency transfer instruments in daily payments. Per its team statement,  it is the natural step in blockchain ecosystem evolution:

    Herein lies the mission of Xuirin Finance – to act as the pioneering force in constructing a robust bridge between the crypto and fiat worlds. This comprehensive whitepaper delves deep into the vision, protocols, and incentives thoughtfully architected by Xuirin Finance. These components together lay the groundwork for a seamless transaction flow, effectively merging the once isolated realms of crypto and fiat. Essentially, this document outlines Xuirin Finance's (XUIRIN) strategic approach to forging a unified and inclusive financial landscape.

    While using a cryptocurrency card by Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN), customers can receive cash back based on the level of their participation. 

    Silver-tier users receive 2.5% cash back, while gold members enjoy 4% and diamond card holders obtain maximum 8% cash back.

    #Xuirin
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

