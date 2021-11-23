XRP Whale Withdraws 10 Million Coins from Exchange

News
Tue, 11/23/2021 - 14:22
article image
Arman Shirinyan
This XRP whale believes in the market by withdrawing 10 million coins from the exchange
XRP Whale Withdraws 10 Million Coins from Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While Bitcoin and major altcoins face a spike in funds inflows to exchanges, this XRP whale decided to withdraw his/her holdings from a large centralized exchange, according to the Whale Alert bot on Twitter.

On the transaction page, data suggests that a transfer has been made between two exchange addresses. But it is most likely just a hot wallet transaction to one of the exchange addresses, which is then being transferred to an unknown wallet address.

As of now, funds remain on the whale's address without being moved anywhere. Whenever users withdraw their transactions from exchanges, they tend to hold them for a longer period of time rather than selling on the exchange if the volatility increase appears on the market.

Currently, XRP is moving in the same range as it did previously: the coin is trading around $1; that is why the community put it in the "stablecoin" category. Ripple has been moving in the $1 range for more than three months at this point, periodically testing new highs.

Related
Binance CEO CZ Answers Elon Musk by Pulling Out Tesla's Software Glitch

The most recent positive price action of Ripple tracked back on Nov. 9 when XRP reached $1.30 but then swiftly retraced down to $1.03. At press time, XRP is trading with 0.6% of daily gains and relatively low volatility compared to price actions on Bitcoin that have moved from $58,000 to $56,660.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Parsiq to Implement OpenSea ABI for NFT Tracking
11/23/2021 - 16:09
Parsiq to Implement OpenSea ABI for NFT Tracking
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for November 23
11/23/2021 - 15:57
BTC, ETH, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for November 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin
11/23/2021 - 15:44
Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya