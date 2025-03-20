Advertisement
AD

    XRP: to $3 or Below $2? Three Scenarios for Price

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 8:35
    XRP making long-awaited comeback
    Advertisement
    XRP: to $3 or Below $2? Three Scenarios for Price
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The recent price fluctuations of XRP have placed the asset at a complicated point. With the recent successful conclusion of the ongoing legal dispute between Ripple and the SEC, XRP now has no fundamental reasons that would hold it back. But the market is still not strong enough, and there are three possible paths for XRP's next move

    Scenario 1: Bullish breakout to $3 

    A rise toward $3 becomes a feasible goal if XRP is able to overcome the descending resistance level. A key factor that might spur this rally is the settlement of Ripple's lawsuit against the SEC, which would draw in institutional investors and traders who had been wary because of regulatory uncertainty. Technically speaking, a break above the $2.60-$2.70 range would validate bullish momentum and pave the way for a move toward $3. For this move to be maintained, volume must rise noticeably. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Scenario 2: Consolidation

    The entry of XRP into a phase of sideways consolidation between $2.20 and $2.60 would be a more neutral outcome. The fact that the asset has tested the $2.20 support zone multiple times indicates that buyers are still there.

    HOT Stories
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders
    XRP to $3 After This? Cardano (ADA) Bulls Are Exhausted, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Entered Local Uptrend
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'

    Related
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 05:24
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    A prolonged period of low volatility is more than a possibility due to the lack of liquidity on the market. If XRP is unable to break major resistance levels, there are some crucial supports that will let it hang and create a period of consolidation while it gains power for future moves.

    Scenario 3: Bearish decline below $2

    Even with encouraging legal developments, XRP is still susceptible to general market declines. In the event of a correction of Bitcoin or the larger cryptocurrency market, XRP might not be able to maintain its critical support levels. Concerningly, a decline below $2 might lead to panic-selling and push the market down to lower levels, like $1.80 or even $1.50. 

    Related
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 20:05
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The 200-day EMA serves as the final significant barrier against a further decline; if it is breached, the bearish scenario takes precedence. What happens to XRP in the near future is mostly determined by how the market responds to the settlement of the SEC case. Although hesitancy or weakness on the external market could cause consolidation or even a breakdown below $2, a strong push above important resistances could send it soaring to $3.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 8:00
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 5:24
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Arda Raises Pre-Seed to Build Real Estate’s Operating System, Led by Ex-Goldman MD & JPMC Crypto Head
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arda Raises Pre-Seed to Build Real Estate’s Operating System, Led by Ex-Goldman MD & JPMC Crypto Head
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP: to $3 or Below $2? Three Scenarios for Price
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders
    Show all