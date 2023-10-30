XRP Top Wallet Unveils Exciting News for XRP Holders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger top wallet Xumm has unveiled exciting news for XRP users. In a tweet, Xumm makes it known that it has teamed up with Uphold to offer 0% transaction fees for the Topper on-ramp for the next 48 hours (PST).

Explaining more, Xumm says that in collaboration with Uphold, it is hosting a 0% transaction fee event for Topper transactions on Xumm, which would take place from Oct. 30 to 31 PST time zone, allowing users to enjoy fee-free XRP on-ramping via Topper during this period.

In June, Xumm added Topper by Uphold, and the on-ramp addition enables the purchase of digital assets using credit or debit cards, bringing further versatility to the Xumm ecosystem.

For example, both American and Canadian Xumm users can buy XRP in their native currency thanks to the Topper integration.

In related developments, Xumm issued an urgent alert to its Samsung users, in particular Samsung Galaxy S21 users, in the past week.

The Samsung operating system update issued on Oct. 12 damaged the Xumm Wallet secure data store, resulting in Xumm not opening again once the upgrade was performed.

In a tweet, Xumm assures Samsung users that the issue has been resolved.

"All fine again for Xumm + Samsung users: Samsung pushed an update to fix their previous faulty update that crashed Xumm and other apps," Wietse Wind, an XRPL developer, tweeted about the development.

Xumm support stated that Samsung has released an update that seems to solve the issue. It asks that if users are still encountering the issue, they should update their device, or contact Xumm support if that does not solve the issue.