XRP Top Wallet Makes Big New Reveal: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger top wallet Xumm has announced a big new reveal: prefunded Xumm Tangem Cards.

Advertisement

Top XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind hinted at this over the weekend, mentioning Xumm Tangem NFC hardware wallets that could be ordered with optional prepaid XRP to cover the account reserve and an additional $50 in XRP.

This is now a reality, as users can order their Xumm Tangem Cards prefunded with XRP beginning today. Xumm goes on to say that the launch of prefunded Xumm Tangem cards is a monumental step toward making the XRPL more approachable and user-friendly.

🎉The wait is over!



Dive into the #XRPL ecosystem effortlessly with pre-funded Xumm Tangem Cards!



🎁 A perfect gift to introduce someone to the world of crypto or enhance your own journey.



Discover more at https://t.co/1pFPJgKaVL#Xumm #XRP #XRPL — Xumm Wallet 🪝 (@XummWallet) November 27, 2023

The prefunded Xumm Tangem Cards grant users the opportunity for self-custody, and as stated in an official blog post, they are intended to eliminate the first barriers that users frequently encounter, such as purchasing XRP to activate their Xumm accounts.

The Xumm Tangem card achieves this as it is prefunded with a specific amount of XRP tied to the serial number, offering a smooth start with account reserves sorted and a little extra XRP to explore trust lines, trades or the broader XRPL ecosystem.

The cards also come ready to use, shipped without a key pair, and have an r-address generated upon first use.

Users will be able to use Xumm to review and initiate transactions, with Xumm Tangem Cards easing the signature process. The "Tangem Backup" feature built into Xumm enables the manual configuration of a secondary card as a backup, thereby protecting assets.

Having said that, it is essential to know that Xumm Tangem Cards are not credit, debit or ATM cards.

The Xumm wallet is entering a new phase as it unites XRPL Labs and Xumm under the stronger, more unique identity of Xaman, named after the Mayan god of commerce and trade.