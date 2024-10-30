Advertisement
AD

    XRP Shows Worst Performance in Top 10 of Crypto Market

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP not showing performance you would expect from it
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 11:02
    XRP Shows Worst Performance in Top 10 of Crypto Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the current market rally, XRP is one of the least desirable assets and is performing noticeably poorly when compared to other top 10 cryptocurrencies. XRP's gains are still modest as it has only increased by 0.32% over the last day and by 0.33% over the past week, while major coins like Bitcoin - which recently reached $72,000 - and Solana - which has increased by more than 7.5% in the last week - are seeing significant upward momentum.

    Advertisement

    For XRP, this lack of movement is a bearish sign that it is not drawing much attention from whales or investors, particularly in a bull market environment. XRP's poor performance could be attributed in part to Bitcoin's overwhelming dominance, which has increased to about 60%. Other assets like XRP find it difficult to keep up, with Bitcoin's increasing share of capital inflow since investors are more likely to park their money in BTC in order to profit from its surge.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Due to Bitcoin's dominance, money from altcoins is frequently redistributed, which lowers the price action for assets like XRP. To further exacerbate the negative sentiment, XRP's trading volume is still low compared to other top 10 stocks, indicating little interest and trading activity. If this pattern persists, the lack of interest from institutional and retail investors may be a sign that XRP may experience additional price pressure. 

    HOT Stories
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K
    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH

    Related
    BlackRock’s IBIT Records Highest Trading Volume in Nearly Six Months
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 08:02
    BlackRock’s IBIT Records Highest Trading Volume in Nearly Six Months
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    In particular, around $0.50, XRP may have trouble holding onto current support levels if it does not attract investor attention quickly. XRP's place in the top 10 may deteriorate in the absence of a surge in trading volume or whale interest, particularly as coins like Dogecoin and Solana continue to draw in new users. 

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 10:37
    Epic Bitcoin Prediction Issued by OG Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 10:34
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Drops Jaw-Dropping 33,774,726% SHIB Growth Fact
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matchain Selected To Join BNB Chain's Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Program
    XSOLLA TO LAUNCH XSOLLA ZK, ADVANCING WEB3 ADOPTION FOR VIDEO GAMES
    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Shows Worst Performance in Top 10 of Crypto Market
    Epic Bitcoin Prediction Issued by OG Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Drops Jaw-Dropping 33,774,726% SHIB Growth Fact
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD