Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 11:44
    TRX sees substantial on-chain activity, attracting interest in market
    Advertisement
    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tron (TRX), the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a 526% surge in large transaction volume, a metric that denotes whale activity.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Tron's large transaction volume reached $1.58 billion, or 4.7 billion TRX in cryptocurrency terms, representing a 526% surge in the last 24 hours.

    A spike in large transaction volume often indicates increased whale activity, either buying or selling, and comes amid a recent surge in network activity for the Tron network. According to CryptoQuant, TRON network activity remains at a multi-year high.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Most Important Macro Trade for Next Decade: Tom Lee
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Iconic Statement Rings Through Decades, Community Still Stunned
    Coinbase to Introduce New XRP and SOL Products
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Moon or Doom Price Moment, Will Solana's (SOL) Golden Cross Help? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion Coming

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 15:35
    86,900,000,000 Tron (TRX) in Profit, Key Price Level to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    TRX, TRON's native currency, continues to see substantial on-chain activity, with 20.5 billion TRX, or $5.4 billion, transferred in June alone, a 61% increase YoY. Sustained TRX transfers indicate increased on-chain economic activity and demand for the major cryptocurrency.

    TRX price to follow?

    TRX was down 2.09% in the last 24 hours to $0.336 due to profit-taking and the broader crypto market decline as investors anticipated the Fed's interest rate decision.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 06/23/2025 - 14:53
    Tron Skyrockets 145% in Whale Moves as $627,240,000 Liquidation Hits Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    TRX rallied to $0.35 on July 29, a high last seen in early December 2024 after steadily rising in recent months. The recent increase may have prompted traders to lock up profits while they await the next move.

    The cryptocurrency market is largely trading in red in the early Wednesday session, with $277 million in liquidations, according to CoinGlass data.

    The Fed will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon, and it is widely expected to hold rates unchanged. Traders are pricing in a roughly 98% chance that the central bank will maintain its benchmark rate between 4.25% and 4.5%.

    If upward momentum resumes, TRX would aim for a successful breach of $0.35 and then $0.40, followed by a retest of the all-time high of $0.44 set in December 2024. Support is expected at the daily SMA 50 at $0.292 in the event of a drop.

    #TRON News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 10:52
    Gigantic Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Born: Price Level
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 10:47
    Is Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? Crypto Lawyer Shares Major Take
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Secures $10 Million Initial Investment from World Liberty Financial to Advance Cross-Platform Stablecoin Development
    STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A to Scale DeFi on TON
    The 8th Edition of Cripto Latin Fest is Just Around the Corner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron Whales Go Nuts With 526% Activity Surge, TRX Price to Follow?
    Gigantic Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Born: Price Level
    Is Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? Crypto Lawyer Shares Major Take
    Show all