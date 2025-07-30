Advertisement
    Is Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? Crypto Lawyer Shares Major Take

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 10:47
    SEC may or may not file to dismiss its Ripple lawsuit appeal by August 15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The long, drawn-out legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might have clarity by mid-August 2025. According to an update shared by Bill Morgan, a crypto lawyer, the SEC has to report before the Courts of Appeals on August 15.

    Ripple-SEC: Crypto community awaits clarity

    Morgan clarified that there is no official deadline for the SEC to withdraw the appeal. This suggests that the regulatory body could still decide to pursue it if it chooses to do so. However, the Court of Appeals has mandated the SEC to appear before it on the stated date.

    This implies that the U.S. SEC must update the court on its next line of action on Aug. 15. In effect, the date serves as an "unofficial deadline" to the regulator.

    This suggests that investors, XRP holders and the broader crypto community can expect new developments within the next two weeks. The SEC’s report and possible decision to end its appeal could have a significant influence on many crypto assets and how they are treated.

    A withdrawal could signal a win not just for Ripple but for the entire cryptocurrency community.

    XRP remains resilient amid legal uncertainty

    Already, many in the sector are curious about the continued delay in ending this particular lawsuit after the SEC dismissed a couple of others. Notably, the SEC dismissed the lawsuit it filed against Coinbase and did not even fine the exchange.

    At the time, many players in the crypto sector anticipated the SEC's following the same path and ending the legal battle with Ripple. However, it has continued to linger, with anticipation building once again toward Aug. 15.

    Meanwhile, despite the lingering lawsuit, XRP, the native currency of the ecosystem, has continued to show resilience on the market, growing by 43.88% in the last 30 days. However, in the previous 24 hours, XRP has declined by 1.42% and is trading at $3.13, per CoinMarketCap data.

    #ripple
