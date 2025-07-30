Is Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? Crypto Lawyer Shares Major Take

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The long, drawn-out legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might have clarity by mid-August 2025. According to an update shared by Bill Morgan, a crypto lawyer, the SEC has to report before the Courts of Appeals on August 15.

Ripple-SEC: Crypto community awaits clarity

Morgan clarified that there is no official deadline for the SEC to withdraw the appeal. This suggests that the regulatory body could still decide to pursue it if it chooses to do so. However, the Court of Appeals has mandated the SEC to appear before it on the stated date.

This implies that the U.S. SEC must update the court on its next line of action on Aug. 15. In effect, the date serves as an "unofficial deadline" to the regulator.

The SEC has not withdrawn the Appeal in the Ripple matter yet. There is no deadline on the SEC to withdraw the appeal however the SEC needs to report to the appeal court by 15 August 2025, which acts as a deadline for the SEC to do something although it may just ask for more… — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) July 29, 2025

This suggests that investors, XRP holders and the broader crypto community can expect new developments within the next two weeks. The SEC’s report and possible decision to end its appeal could have a significant influence on many crypto assets and how they are treated.

A withdrawal could signal a win not just for Ripple but for the entire cryptocurrency community.

XRP remains resilient amid legal uncertainty

Already, many in the sector are curious about the continued delay in ending this particular lawsuit after the SEC dismissed a couple of others. Notably, the SEC dismissed the lawsuit it filed against Coinbase and did not even fine the exchange.

At the time, many players in the crypto sector anticipated the SEC's following the same path and ending the legal battle with Ripple. However, it has continued to linger, with anticipation building once again toward Aug. 15.