XRP Recaptures Top-4 Spot on CoinMarketCap, Inching Real Close to $1

XRP has regained the top-four spot after staying for a long while at the top-seven position

Ripple-affiliated XRP has returned to the fourth spot on CoinMarketCap.

For several months, XRP has been in seventh place, pushed back first by Tether's USDT stablecoin and then by other fast-developing cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin, Polkadot and Cardano's ADA.

Image via CoinMarketCap

After yesterday's rally to the $0.94 level, XRP's market cap has surged from $4,613,898,769 on April 4 to $26 billion on April 5, and to $43,754,889,629 today.

On April 5, the coin rallied to hit a three-year high of $0.87 on the Bitstamp exchange.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $0.9804, soaring almost 40 percent.