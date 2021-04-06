ENG
XRP Recaptures Top-4 Spot on CoinMarketCap, Inching Real Close to $1

News
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 08:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
XRP has regained the top-four spot after staying for a long while at the top-seven position
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ripple-affiliated XRP has returned to the fourth spot on CoinMarketCap.

For several months, XRP has been in seventh place, pushed back first by Tether's USDT stablecoin and then by other fast-developing cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin, Polkadot and Cardano's ADA.

Image via CoinMarketCap

XRP Soars to $0.94, While 72.6 Million XRP Gets Moved With Major XRP Delister Bitstamp’s Participation

After yesterday's rally to the $0.94 level, XRP's market cap has surged from $4,613,898,769 on April 4 to $26 billion on April 5, and to $43,754,889,629 today.

On April 5, the coin rallied to hit a three-year high of $0.87 on the Bitstamp exchange.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $0.9804, soaring almost 40 percent.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

