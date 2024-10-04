Advertisement
    SEC Yet to Reveal Why It's Appealing Ripple Case

    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC has kept the community guessing about the reason behind its appeal
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 5:55
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is yet to file its Form C with the Second Circuit. 

    In this specific form, the agency is supposed to detail what issue it wants to appeal. 

    For now, it is not immediately clear whether or not the SEC will actually take aim at the summary judgment from July 2023. Back then, Ripple secured a significant win, with the judge recognizing the XRP token as a non-security when it comes to its secondary sales. 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed its appeal on Oct. 2, pushing the price of the leading cryptocurrency significantly lower. 

    While commenting on the news, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse did not mince words, describing the appeal as "infuriating" and seemingly accusing the agency of corruption.

    According to Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, the company also does not rule out cross-appealing. However, it seems like such a decision is yet to be made. Ripple is currently in the process of assessing its options. The company has two weeks to file its cross-appeal. 

    Legal expert Fred Rispoli recently wrote in his social media post that an SEC brief is likely due by early December. An oral argument is expected to happen only in late 2025. A ruling will be handed down around April 2026, according to Rispoli. 

    Meanwhile, the XRP price continue to struggle, dipping by 0.9% over the past 24 hours. The token experienced a double-digit drop earlier this week following the SEC's appeal. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

