XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP might be on verge of rally, according to signal
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 13:11
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
A new technical signal may suggest an upcoming rally for this well-known digital asset. A detailed look at XRP’s chart indicates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently reversed and dropped below the median 50 mark. This movement could be interpreted as a sign that there is ample room for growth, potentially leading to a substantial price reversal.

The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. Typically, an RSI reading below 50 signals that an asset may be undervalued and poised for a bullish turnaround. For XRP, this could mean that after a period of consolidation or downtrend, the market sentiment may shift, paving the way for increased buying pressure.

XRPUSDT
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

Notably, XRP has not participated in the rally during the current market cycle as dynamically as some of its peers. This lagging behavior suggests that a fresh inflow of capital could disproportionately push its value upward. Investors may see current levels as an attractive entry point, betting on the potential of XRP to catch up with the broader market.

In terms of growth scenarios, there are two primary pathways that XRP could take:

Conservative growth scenario: In this scenario, XRP will experience a gradual increase in buying pressure, leading to a steady uptrend. Resistance levels would be tested and broken methodically, with each acting as a potential point for consolidation. This approach would likely attract cautious investors who are looking for confirmation of a bullish trend before committing significant capital.

Aggressive growth scenario: Alternatively, a sudden surge in buyer interest, possibly triggered by positive developments in Ripple’s ongoing legal proceedings or new partnerships, could result in a sharp increase in XRP’s value.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

