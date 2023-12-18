BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps facing a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.17% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is trading near the support level of $40,228. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a high chance of seeing a breakout, followed by a further decline to the $39,000-$40,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,407 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.40% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

From the tecnical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as its rate has also touched the support level. If the candle closes near $2,136, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $2,000 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,153 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, falling by 3.59%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has once again approched the support level of $0.5860. If the bar closes near it, traders may expect a dump to the $0.55-$0.58 area soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5939 at press time.