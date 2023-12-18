Advertisement
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect end of market correction?
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 15:40
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18
The market keeps facing a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.17% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is trading near the support level of $40,228. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a high chance of seeing a breakout, followed by a further decline to the $39,000-$40,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,407 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.40% over the last day.

From the tecnical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as its rate has also touched the support level. If the candle closes near $2,136, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $2,000 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,153 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, falling by 3.59%.

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has once again approched the support level of $0.5860. If the bar closes near it, traders may expect a dump to the $0.55-$0.58 area soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5939 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

