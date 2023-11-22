Advertisement
AD

XRP Price History Hints at 82% Increase in December, But There's a Catch

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As December approaches, XRP investors may be hopeful for 82% increase, but cautious reflection on its historical performance reveals more nuanced story
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 14:30
XRP Price History Hints at 82% Increase in December, But There's a Catch
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the crypto market approaches the final stretch of 2023, all eyes are on XRP, as investors eagerly anticipate potential gains. According to data from the CryptoRank portal, the average monthly return for XRP in December is projected to soar to an impressive 82.7%.

Advertisement

If this prediction materializes, the price could be on the brink of reaching $1.1 per token.

Related
XRP Holders' Lawyer's 10 Golden Crypto List Sparks Debate

However, a closer examination reveals a nuanced reality. Over the past five years, starting from 2018, December has proven to be a challenging month for XRP, with each year reporting negative returns. 

The mildest setback occurred in 2018, with a 2.25% decline, while subsequent years witnessed double-digit price drops. Notably, 2020 recorded the most substantial loss, with the XRP price plummeting by a staggering 66.5%.

""
XRP Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

To provide a more balanced perspective, considering historical price trends, it is prudent to focus on the median statistic. The median suggests a 10.4% loss for the upcoming month, casting doubt on the optimistic 82.7% increase.

Will XRP rewrite its price history?

While historical data serves as a valuable guide, it is essential to acknowledge XRP's propensity to defy trends. The popular cryptocurrency showcased its exceptional performance in December 2017, experiencing an astonishing 820% surge in just one month.

Related
XRP Holders' Lawyer's 10 Golden Crypto List Sparks Debate

As the crypto community eagerly awaits December's outcome, the XRP saga unfolds with a tantalizing mix of historical precedent and the unpredictable nature of digital assets, leaving investors on the edge of their seats.

#XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image FTX Token (FTT) Jumps 42%, Will This Surge Stand Test of Time?
2023/11/22 14:32
FTX Token (FTT) Jumps 42%, Will This Surge Stand Test of Time?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Genesis vs. Gemini: New Twist in Cryptocurrency Controversy
2023/11/22 14:32
Genesis vs. Gemini: New Twist in Cryptocurrency Controversy
Maxwell MutumaMaxwell Mutuma
related image Binance (BNB) Unveils Pierre Gasly's F1 Helmet for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
2023/11/22 14:32
Binance (BNB) Unveils Pierre Gasly's F1 Helmet for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD