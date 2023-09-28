XRP Price Has 3 Ways to Go After Hitting This Resistance

Thu, 09/28/2023 - 12:37
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP in complicated state, but there are a few scenarios we can analyze
XRP Price Has 3 Ways to Go After Hitting This Resistance
XRP is currently trading at $0.4989, hovering just below the critical resistance level of $0.499. As the digital asset approaches this pivotal point, there are three potential scenarios that could unfold, each with its own set of implications for traders and investors.

Breakthrough of resistance at $0.499 and move upward

The first scenario involves XRP successfully breaking through the $0.499 resistance level. If this occurs, it would signal a bullish trend and could pave the way for further upward movement. A break above this resistance could attract more buyers, leading to a positive feedback loop that pushes the price even higher. The next resistance levels to watch would be around $0.52 and $0.55, where traders might look to take profits.

XRP chart
Source: TradingView

Breakthrough of 200 EMA following successful break of trendline resistance

The second scenario is a bit more complex but equally bullish. If XRP manages to break through the $0.499 resistance, the next significant hurdle would be the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A successful break above this EMA would further confirm the bullish trend and could lead to a more sustained rally. This would be a strong indicator for long-term investors that the asset has regained its upward momentum.

Failed breakthroughs and move down toward support levels

The third scenario is bearish and involves a failure to break through the $0.499 resistance level. In this case, XRP could move downward toward the support level of the descending channel. However, a drop below this channel is unlikely due to the lack of volume and liquidity on the market. Additionally, there is another support level at $0.48 that could act as a safety net for the asset.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

