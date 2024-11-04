    XRP Price Eyes Bullish Divergence: Possible Scenarios

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP shot up by 1.3% past crucial 50 cent mark, thanks to bullish RSI divergence that could mean we're in for surprise
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 16:11
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Today, the price of XRP rose more than 1.3%, once again trading above the 50-cent-per-token mark, which is considered an important psychological and analytical level. Interestingly, the rise in the price of the popular cryptocurrency, which ranks seventh in capitalization, was preceded by a bullish divergence in the RSI indicator. 

    This technical analysis pattern occurs when the price of an asset reaches a new low and the Relative Strength Index forms a higher low, signaling that the downward momentum is weakening. This indicates that despite the continued decline in price, selling pressure is easing, potentially paving the way for a price reversal. 

    Indeed, the bullish divergence that appears on the four-hour chart of the XRP price occurred as the XRP price bottomed out at $0.492 and preceded the token's rise over the next 24 hours by nearly 4.5% at its peak.

    Source: TradingView

    If the selling pressure does indeed ease and the XRP price remains bullish, the next important test will be to overcome resistance at $0.515, where the 50-day moving average now resides.

    On the other hand, if the divergence was temporary, and the growth we saw today is all the bulls can expect for now, then the price of XRP will either stabilize around 50 cents per token. Or, if the bears show up, the price of the token may try to revisit the local minimum in the area of $0.49 per XRP.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

