Advertisement
AD

    Why Does XRP Price Fail to Rally?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    XRP bulls in flight or fight mode
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 14:00
    Why Does XRP Price Fail to Rally?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    This past week, the XRP price had a chance for a major breakout. On Tuesday, the price reached $0.53 before dropping almost 6% on Oct. 31.

    A moderate rebound on Friday did not help the bulls much. At press time, the XRP price is still in decline mode, trading at $0.51.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    21Shares files for XRP ETF

    On Friday, XRP saw a rebound as 21Shares, a major ETF issuer, filed with the U.S. SEC to launch an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    HOT Stories
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Success Principles Revealed by Founder Michael Saylor

    If approved, the "21Shares Core XRP Trust" would be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, offering investors a potentially more cost-effective way to gain exposure to XRP without directly buying the token.

    Advertisement

    In its filing, 21Shares emphasized that XRP is not classified as a security.

    According to 21Shares, the ETF product is supposed to provide shareholders with a more "cost-efficient way" for investors to get exposure to XRP compared to purchasing and holding the XRP-affiliated token directly.  Notably, the filing has stressed that XRP is not a security.

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC recently confirmed that it was not going to challenge the legal status of the controversial token during the ongoing appeal process in the Ripple case.

    XRP price prediction

    XRP is currently hovering around a crucial support level at $0.51, which has the potential to either stabilize or accelerate its decline.

    Recent trading data suggests that this support level is critical in maintaining XRP's price trajectory, especially as it has been one of the top 10 worst-performing crypto assets over the past months.

    The candlestick pattern emerging at this level hints at a possible reversal, often viewed as a bullish sign.

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: What New Developments Mean
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 11:42
    Ripple v. SEC: What New Developments Mean
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    If buying volume increases, this pattern could signal that XRP may experience upward movement after a challenging period. However, the market sentiment remains largely bearish, and with selling pressure still prevailing, there is a risk of the support level failing.

    In the coming days, a shift in trading volume toward buyers would be essential to counteract the prevailing downward momentum. Should this shift occur, XRP could gain the support needed for recovery; if not, the asset might face further declines.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 13:45
    Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 13:30
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Why Does XRP Price Fail to Rally?
    Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD