XRP Price Critical Level Holds Strong: Optimism by Community

An XRP community enthusiast who goes by @WKahneman on the semi-ironic "Mannet" has shared some moderate optimism as the XRP price tumbles together with the entire altcoin segment. The pump triggered by the U.S. crypto reserve announcement appeared to be a "sell the news" event for XRP.

XRP community remains enthusiastic despite pale performance

XRP price has not witnessed a great run over the last couple of weeks. At the same time, it is still "way ahead" of the levels it started rallying, noticed Wrath of Kahneman (@WKahneman), one of the most popular community accounts of the XRP army.

I know it's not a great run for #XRP price the last couple of weeks, but it's still way ahead of $.40 all year :) #Perspective. — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) March 9, 2025

The XRP price is yet again in the red after a short-lived pump caused by the hotly anticipated announcement of XRP prospects in the U.S. crypto reserve.

As covered by U.Today previously, XRP, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) might be included in the upcoming U.S. strategic reserve, together with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The community enthusiast admitted that the current performance of XRP might be painful for those who purchased the asset above $2.60 but stressed that the basics remain unaffected for Ripple-linked crypto:

Despite the news maelstrom, it's good to remember the fundamental thesis hasn't changed.

In 2025, the U.S. SEC dropped its charges against a number of prominent crypto businesses, including OpenSea and Kraken. Anticipation builds that the U.S. regulator will be ready to end its conflict with Ripple in the same manner.

XRP price down by 33% since January 2025 peak

Since December 2020, the U.S. SEC has been suing Ripple Labs and its key figureheads after alleged illegal sales of XRP cryptocurrency. Ripple's final legal win would be a huge catalyst for XRP's price.

At the same time, so far, the cryptocurrency's performance is nowhere near December-January rally's numbers. Today, XRP cryptocurrency is changing hands at $2.20, down 2.3% in the last 24 hours.

Since the local peak registered in mid-January 2025, XRP crypto erased over 33% of its valuation. In the last 24 hours, almost $30 million in XRP positions were liquidated, 70% longs, CoinGlass data says.