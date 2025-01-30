XRP on Verge of All-Time-High Breakout, Per Bollinger Bands; Gensler's Next Move Revealed After SEC Exit; 18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has summarized the top three important news stories over the past day, check them out!

XRP on verge of all-time-high breakout, Bollinger Bands signal

XRP is exhibiting signs of a potential breakout , as it recently surpassed the median of its Bollinger Bands on the daily time frame, priced at $3.067. This movement suggests a possible test of the upper Bollinger Band, which stands at $3.53; if achieved, XRP would establish a new all-time high, exceeding the previous peak of $3.40 set on Jan. 16. The Bollinger Bands serve as a volatility assessment tool for traders, and an asset's movement above the median typically indicates building momentum. Testing the upper band could point to further gains; if this scenario plays out, it would signal a continuation of the bullish trend. However, there remains a risk of a pullback; if XRP fails to maintain its position above the median, it could potentially lead to a decline toward the lower Bollinger Band at $2.42. The next few days will be crucial in determining XRP's trajectory, as its price behavior relative to the median will influence its future movement.

Gensler’s next move revealed after SEC exit

According to a recent X post by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terret, former SEC Chair Gary Gensler has returned to the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a professor of practice after his tenure at the SEC. Gensler's work will include teaching and researching financial technology and artificial intelligence. The former SEC boss expressed his excitement and honor at returning to the esteemed business school. Given that Gensler previously taught courses on blockchain technology, there had been expectations that he might adopt a more favorable approach to cryptocurrencies compared to his predecessor, Jay Clayton. Nonetheless, Gensler's regulatory stance was characterized by enforcement, initiating new lawsuits against major cryptocurrency firms, including Coinbase.

