Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Major Price Shift Incoming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    SHIB futures traders are optimistic about token's growth prospects
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 15:08
    A
    A
    A
    18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Major Price Shift Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has registered significant activities in the last 24 hours as investors move strategically amid ongoing price volatility. According to CoinGlass data, over 18 trillion SHIB tokens have been committed in open interest.

    Advertisement

    SHIB’s open interest soars despite price dip

    Notably, 18.24 trillion SHIB tokens valued at $334.44 million were invested, as shown by the open interest data, signaling increased interest from SHIB investors. The massive SHIB volume indicates investors are betting on the meme coin's soaring price.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): First Green Candle in 7 Days, Are Things Changing?
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 08:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): First Green Candle in 7 Days, Are Things Changing?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    As of this writing, SHIB price was trading for $0.00001829, down by 2.55%. Similarly, its market volume has slumped by 18.21% to $276.88 million.

    Despite these low numbers, investors remain bullish on the dog-themed token, consolidating their positions ahead of a major break. SHIB’s price movement between a low of $0.00001775 and a high of $0.00001899 could indicate an imminent price rally ahead for these market participants.

    Meanwhile, open interest activities were highest on Gate.io. The crypto exchange registered 81.03%, or 14.77 trillion, of the cumulative volume, which amounts to $271.03 million.

    Bitget and OKX came in a distant second and third, respectively. Bitget’s total open interest was $30.27 million or 1.65 trillion, representing 9.05%, while OKX had 6.06%, or 1.11 trillion valued at $20.28 million.

    Shiba Inu ecosystem in hype mode

    Analysts suggest that a recent update by Shytoshi Kusama, SHIB’s lead developer, might have influenced the current increase in open interest. In the update, Kusama urged the SHIB community to brace for an "extremely powerful partnership" announcement soon.

    Related
    dogwifhat (WIF) Outperforms Top 100 Coins With 16% Surge
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 12:22
    dogwifhat (WIF) Outperforms Top 100 Coins With 16% Surge
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    He suggests the development could significantly transform the ecosystem. Although he was silent on the details, investors might have taken this to bet on a potential upward price move for SHIB.

    Besides, as reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu recently printed a green candle after experiencing a week-long losing streak. This development also fueled investors' optimism that SHIB's massive decline could be halted.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 15:06
    Community Bets on Bitcoin for Strategic Reserve – Vinny Lingham’s Poll Shows
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 14:32
    Ex-Mt. Gox CEO Underscores Bitcoin's Crucial Role: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Major Price Shift Incoming?
    Community Bets on Bitcoin for Strategic Reserve – Vinny Lingham’s Poll Shows
    Ex-Mt. Gox CEO Underscores Bitcoin's Crucial Role: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD