Gensler’s Next Move Revealed After SEC Exit

Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has returned to the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a professor of practice following his departure from the agency.
Gensler's work will center around teaching and researching such topics as financial technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
The former SEC boss said that he was "thrilled" and "honored" to return to the prominent business school.
Gensler left MIT after being nominated and confirmed as the 33rd chair of the SEC.
Given that he previously taught classes on blockchain, some industry members expected him to adopt a friendlier stance toward cryptocurrencies than his predecessor Jay Clayton.
However, Gensler continued Clayton's regulation by enforcement policies, bringing new lawsuits against various prominent cryptocurrency companies, including trading giant Coinbase.
