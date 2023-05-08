XRP Now Available With Over 100 Payment Methods via This Integration: Details

Mon, 05/08/2023 - 16:05
Tomiwabold Olajide
This is expected to provide portal to XRPL ecosystem globally
According to a new announcement, the popular mobile wallet app for XRP Ledger, Xumm, has joined forces with Poko to enable XRP purchases with over 100 local payment methods.

This is expected to provide a portal to the XRPL ecosystem globally.

In a blog post, XRPL Labs announced its partnership with Poko, the innovative start-up behind the On-Ramp Aggregator, to improve and expand access to crypto assets in Asia for Xumm users.

The integration of Poko aims to offer a user-friendly experience when exchanging fiat currency for digital assets like XRP and transferring funds between traditional bank accounts and XRP Ledger.

Earlier in May, Guardarian, a noncustodial on- and off-ramp solution, announced its collaboration with Xumm to offer its users an improved means of buying and selling cryptocurrencies from within the Xumm wallet app.

Via the integration, Xumm users will be able to purchase XRP using over 40 fiat currencies and cash out their crypto assets directly into their bank accounts.

XRPL payments are also advancing. Last month, XRPL Labs made the exciting announcement of Xumm's integration with Ecwid by Lightspeed, an e-commerce platform.

XRP Ledger Payments Now Supported by This Leading E-Commerce Platform: Details

Through the partnership, Xumm can be added as a payment option with pathfinding capabilities to over one million Ecwid stores. This important development increases cross-border and cross-currency transactions while opening up XRPL payment access to a large number of online retailers.

