XRP Ledger Payments Now Supported by This Leading E-Commerce Platform: Details

Mon, 04/24/2023 - 15:43
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This significant advancement expands XRPL payment access to vast number of online stores
XRP Ledger Payments Now Supported by This Leading E-Commerce Platform: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP and other XRPL tokens can now be used as payment at over one million online stores as Xumm makes a huge leap in e-commerce.

XRPL Labs made the exciting announcement that Xumm is now integrated with Ecwid by Lightspeed, a leading e-commerce platform.

This collaboration enables more than one million Ecwid stores to add Xumm as a payment option, complete with pathfinding capabilities.

This significant advancement expands XRPL payment access to a vast number of online stores while boosting cross-border and cross-currency transactions.

Owing to the collaboration, customers can pay with any asset they own on the XRP Ledger, including XRP. This creates an environment for both fiat and cryptocurrency payments while providing certainty for the store owner, who receives a 100%-backed USD, EUR or GBP GateHub stablecoin.

Related
XRPL Developer Reports Unusual Traffic on Public XRPL Infrastructure: Details

XRPL developer Wietse Wind tweeted excitedly about the development. "This is a milestone for XRP Labs, for XummWallet and utility on the XRP Ledger," he said.

As stated in the blog post, XRPL Labs is also actively engaging with other e-commerce platforms to include Xumm as a payment service provider, bringing vast utility to XRPL.

Xumm, a noncustodial client (wallet) for XRP Ledger, saw a major update in March, with the release of Xumm 2.4.0.

Xumm 2.4.0 saw a new update for retail, NFTs and security, as well as the inclusion of pathfinding payments, which allow users to pay with any token available on XRP Ledger while ensuring the beneficiary receives the exact currency they requested.

#XRPL #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Litecoin (LTC) Set to Welcome Bullish Reversal, Here Are Signs
04/24/2023 - 15:25
Litecoin (LTC) Set to Welcome Bullish Reversal, Here Are Signs
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 8.36 Billion Shiba Inu Bought by Whales Within Hour on Dip, Here's What Comes Next
04/24/2023 - 15:10
8.36 Billion Shiba Inu Bought by Whales Within Hour on Dip, Here's What Comes Next
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Scores New Listing on OKX: Details
04/24/2023 - 14:27
Shiba Inu's BONE Scores New Listing on OKX: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide