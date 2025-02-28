Advertisement
AD

    XRP: No Death Cross on Horizon

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 11:33
    XRP not yet in as deep trouble as one might expect, but things are certainly getting worse
    Advertisement
    XRP: No Death Cross on Horizon
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With its price falling by almost 7% in the last day, XRP is under tremendous market pressure. However, there is a bright spot: the dreaded death cross is not yet imminent. A death cross is generally regarded as a strong bearish signal, and it happens when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average.

    Advertisement

    Because this technical pattern has not yet appeared, it may be a sign that the market rally was overextended or that the current downtrend is merely a transient overcorrection. XRP's current technical setup is far from promising, even though it managed to avoid a death cross. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The asset is now getting close to the 200-day EMA, which has historically served as crucial support after losing important support levels. Rapidly declining market sentiment is a result of the buy the dip strategy not producing the anticipated respite.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys

    Related
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 06:05
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Losses are getting worse and selling pressure is getting stronger rather than buyers stepping in. The overall state of the market is one of the main causes of XRP's difficulties. The entire cryptocurrency market is experiencing a strong sell-off as risk appetite is declining and liquidity is drying up. It is still unclear if XRP will be able to stage a significant recovery until buyers come back in force or sellers clear out their positions.

    Related
    SBI Group Announces Crypto Lending Applications for XRP and Other Cryptocurrencies
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 15:48
    SBI Group Announces Crypto Lending Applications for XRP and Other Cryptocurrencies
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The lack of a death cross provides some hope for the time being, but it does not alter the fact that XRP is in a precarious position. Traders should not expect an instant retrace until the market stabilizes and selling pressure subsides. Watching whether XRP can maintain its current range or if the losses will keep coming down and push prices even lower is crucial.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 11:01
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 10:05
    Ripple Emits 9.1 Million RLUSD in Past 24 Hours – Long Break Over
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP: No Death Cross on Horizon
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    Ripple Emits 9.1 Million RLUSD in Past 24 Hours – Long Break Over
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD