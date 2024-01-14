Advertisement
XRP News: XRP Ledger Breaks Major Milestone of 5 Million Accounts

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Marking pivotal moment in its trajectory, XRP Ledger has achieved impressive milestone, surpassing 5 million accounts
Sun, 14/01/2024 - 14:22
XRP Ledger has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 5 million accounts, marking a noteworthy moment in its development. This achievement represents approximately 60% of the total XRP supply, reflecting the widespread engagement and diverse functionalities within the network.

Digging more into XRPL Services data, only 1,429 accounts have zero XRP, emphasizing the active involvement of the vast majority. These users are integrating their accounts into the XRP ecosystem, utilizing balances for transactions, establishing valuable reserves and exploring innovative applications on XRPL.

Excluding wrapped tokens and centralized exchange holdings, the account tally reveals 17.21 trillion tokens securely stored within decentralized platforms, enhancing XRP's reach and utility.

Ripple's XRP

Ripple, one of the driving forces behind XRP, plays a crucial role in market stability. Over 40.5 billion XRP is securely held in escrow accounts across a managed network of 10,150 accounts.

The steady growth in XRP Ledger accounts indicates increasing interest and active participation, shaping the cryptocurrency landscape. As the community expands, XRP's position within the digital asset arena gains recognition, with Ripple's strategic stewardship reinforcing its standing as a stable and influential force in the crypto industry.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

