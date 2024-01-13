XRP ETF Predicted by Crypto Analyst as 2024 Lines Up With Massive Catalysts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst Lark Davis, "Crypto Lark," believes some massive catalysts might be incoming for the year 2024.

2024 has remarkably kicked off on a high note with the approval of a spot ETF for Bitcoin. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track Bitcoin, ushering in a new era for the world's largest cryptocurrency and the larger crypto industry.

Ethereum spot ETFs coming in May (first final deadline from SEC)!



ETH futures already approved… so that means ETH is already classified as not a security.



EIP 4844 coming to lower layer two fees big time!



Bitcoin halving coming…



Probably an XRP ETF as it is also not a… — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 13, 2024

The green light from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the ETF products comes after a decade-long tussle with the crypto industry.

With a major hurdle surmounted by the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs, the crypto community is booming with optimism as regards the prospects of a spot ETF for other major cryptocurrencies.

In this light, Crypto Lark believes that Ethereum spot ETFs might arrive in May, which is the first final deadline for the SEC's approval.

A16Z general counsel Miles Jennings believes that the SEC capitulated on the question of whether ETH is a security when it approved the ETH futures products.

Crypto Lark sides with this argument, stating that the introduction of ETH futures ETFs may signal that ETH is not viewed as a security.

Given this, Crypto Lark believes that an XRP ETF might be on the way, given the landmark ruling in the Ripple SEC lawsuit that determined XRP was not a security.

Following the debut of Bitcoin spot ETFs, Valkyrie Funds' co-founder and chief investment officer, Steve McClurg, hinted at the prospect of Ethereum or XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

However, the timing, sequence and even possibility of these events are unknown; in the meantime, the XRP and the entire crypto world are crossing their fingers for the next big ETF approval after Bitcoin.

Other key events looming in 2024, according to Lark Davis, include the Ethereum Dencun upgrade and the halving of Bitcoin.