XRP, LTC, DOGE Survived Multiple Cycles, Here's What to Know

Crypto trader Ran Neurer highlights an interesting fact about the cryptocurrencies XRP, Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin.

In a new tweet, Neurer, who goes by the Twitter tag @cryptomanran, names the five cryptocurrencies that have survived multiple cycles as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH).

XRP's resilience through the years is reflected in its crypto market rankings. XRP has withstood the storms and remained a top 10 crypto for over a decade. XRP recently celebrated its 11th anniversary, as the XRP Ledger first launched in June 2012.

The price of XRP has had its ups and downs during its 11-year existence. During the 2017 bull market, it increased by roughly 32,000%, reaching a high of $3.84 on Jan. 4, 2018. The Ripple-SEC case was filed in December 2020, immediately after which the XRP price plummeted to $0.16.

Despite this, XRP has maintained its place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. XRP was the third largest cryptocurrency in December 2020 after the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple and is currently the sixth largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $24.9 billion.

Dogecoin, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time.

In almost a decade of its existence, Dogecoin, the first "dog coin," has seen growth, with a current market cap of $9.37 billion. Dogecoin became the second largest PoW blockchain after Bitcoin after Ethereum transitioned to proof of stake via the "merge" upgrade in September 2022.

Litecoin touts itself as the only blockchain with over 11 years of continuous uptime. In a tweet, Litecoin made it known that it has never been down in its over 11-year history of continuous uptime.

Last month, Litecoin saw impressive growth, recording a million transactions and reaching an all-time high in payment usage and daily transactions. Litecoin also hit a record milestone of 200 million total addresses.