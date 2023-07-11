XRP Ledger Hits Massive Milestone in Epic Network Growth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a massive milestone for the XRPL Layer 1 blockchain, the XRP Ledger has successfully closed over 81 million ledgers. A ledger is a record of transactions that take place within a network in the context of blockchain technology.

The achievement comes barely months after the XRPL closed its 80 millionth ledger. The current ledger index is 81,069,941, per XRP Ledger Services, which monitors XRPL's growth.

There are 4,680,263 XRP accounts as of right now. There are 58,283,281,543 XRP (58.2 billion) in all of these accounts. Only 1,040 accounts now have no XRP in them.

XRP Ledger, often abbreviated as XRPL, first launched in June 2012, so it marked its 11th anniversary in the past month. The Ledger, according to a new report from on-chain analytics platform Messari, has shown notable progress in several aspects during the second quarter of 2023.

The overall number of new addresses added to XRP Ledger increased significantly, reaching 138,790, an increase of 31.8% over the same period in 2022. In addition, quarterly revenue increased by 220.3% to $188,376.

The recent quarter saw exceptional network activity on the XRP Ledger as well. Approximately 523,000 addresses received a transaction on May 28, 2023, more than 11 times the daily average in Q2. The day's address activity is the second highest in history, Messari noted.

XRPL EVM sidechain testing progresses

The XRPL EVM sidechain developed in collaboration with Ripple and Peersyst is progressing through testing.

In a new update, Peersyst shares that the EVM Sidechain will be a vitally important component of XRP Ledger as it will not only bring interoperability with XLS 38d but will also open the doors to all Web3 protocols for XRP.

It also has the potential to attract large amounts of traffic to the ecosystem, given its compatibility with other networks such as Ethereum, Binance and Polygon.