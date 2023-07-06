RippleX Announces Important Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

RippleX, the team charged with the support and development of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has announced a significant milestone.

After announcing the new XRPL Accelerator three months ago, the program has now officially kicked off with the first cohort of projects and start-ups.

In April, RippleX unveiled the XRPL Accelerator program, a 12-week initiative dedicated to supporting and empowering builders on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It made a call for applications, urging different projects to apply.

According to a blog post, nine innovative projects were picked to participate in the inaugural cohort of the 12-week program after a rigorous selection procedure.

Elaborating on the initiative, the XRPL Accelerator is intended to assist entrepreneurs in building their businesses on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) scale and succeeding. As part of the initiative, selected projects receive a $50,000 program grant, important insights from industry-leading mentors, the ability to interact with investors and possible partners, and more.

Early-stage teams will be supplied with essential skills, resources and benefits through the program, allowing them to accelerate their efforts to deliver utility and value.

The XRPL accelerator is primarily a virtual program with an on-site demo component. According to a previous announcement, the first cohort's demo day will be held in New York City on Aug. 21–25.

The selected projects for the inaugural cohort of the XRPL accelerator program are VerifyED, xrp.cafe, Chimoney, Ap0cene, CornerMarket, GemWallet, Kudos, Droplinked and NIR-Watchdog.