XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency, might be on the cusp of another rally, according to prominent cryptocurrency trader and analyst Crypto Rand.



The chartist says that the cryptocurrency is eyeing a potential breakout at the $0.40 level.

Image by @crypto_rand

XRP is trading at $0.368 on the Binance exchange at press time after reaching an intraday high of 0.375. It is currently down 0.41%.



The cryptocurrency is still down 89.14% from its record high that was achieved back in January 2018.