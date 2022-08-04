SEC Wants to Reopen Discovery in Ripple Case; Here's Why

Thu, 08/04/2022 - 08:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple claims that SEC wants to reopen discovery as result of most recent dispute between parties
SEC Wants to Reopen Discovery in Ripple Case; Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent letter to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, Ripple's legal team is claiming that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to reopen discovery in the case.

The defendants have requested the court's permission to serve non-party subpoenas in order to obtain copies of several video recordings in which the agency's officials made public remarks.

The video platforms that host the videos in question prohibit users from downloading copies without permission. Hence, Ripple's legal team now has to serve subpoenas in order to be able to download the required content. If the court grants the defendants' request to serve subpoenas to the companies in question, the materials will then be authenticated by the SEC.

Related
Binance's CZ Boasts About BNB's Most Recent Achievement
However, that request is not going to fly with the SEC. The plaintiff wants the court to reopen discovery in order to serve its own set of subpoenas that would make it possible to obtain copies of some recordings in support of its own claims.

The defendants claim that the SEC's demands are "improper" since the agency did not serve any requests for admission during the discovery phase. At the time same time, Ripple claims that there is no "timeliness issue" with its own request since the defendants are not seeking to reopen discovery.

The defendants have repeatedly accused the SEC of dragging its feet in order to prolong the case. According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the company has already spent more than $100 million on legal fees during its legal battle with the regulator.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance's CZ Boasts About BNB's Most Recent Achievement
08/04/2022 - 06:21
Binance's CZ Boasts About BNB's Most Recent Achievement
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple's General Counsel Reacts to SEC's "Very Dangerous" Legal Theory
08/03/2022 - 19:24
Ripple's General Counsel Reacts to SEC's "Very Dangerous" Legal Theory
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO, Bitstamp to Delist XRP Pair, SHIB Team Reveals Name of Much-Awaited Game: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/03/2022 - 16:17
Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO, Bitstamp to Delist XRP Pair, SHIB Team Reveals Name of Much-Awaited Game: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina