XRP Holders Win Right to Sue Ripple, Shibarium Hits New Utility Milestone, XRP Price Could See New ATH If It Prints Golden Cross: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 16:10
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Don't miss anything in quick-changing world of crypto with latest news digest by U.Today!
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!

XRP holders win right to sue Ripple, legal experts reveal implications

On June 30, Judge Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California certified the XRP investor class to proceed with its lawsuit against Ripple, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and subsidiary XRP II. The recent move by the court is a continuation of developments in the Zakinov v. Ripple Labs case, which centers on allegations that Ripple conducted a scheme to raise hundreds of millions of dollars by selling XRP to retail investors. The company had challenged the certification. However, the court decided that the class met the four requirements for certification, reports Bloomberg Law.

Shibarium smashes major new utility milestone as this metric surges: Details

According to recent on-chain data, Shibarium has reached a new milestone as its testnet, Puppynet, registered an astonishing spike in the overall transaction count. This metric has seen an increase by almost a million and is now sitting at 27,372,123. The total amount of linked wallets continues to grow as well, but at a much slower pace. At the moment of writing, this metric shows 17,061,044. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama recently published a blog post, in which he stated that Shibarium may be launched at the Blockchain Futurist Conference set to be held in Toronto in August this year.

XRP price could see new all-time high if it prints another golden cross

In a recent tweet, cryptocurrency influencer CoinsKid wrote that XRP could potentially reach a new all-time high if it repeats a "golden cross" pattern. The last time XRP printed a 10 and 20 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) "golden cross" was in 2017. Back then, the token's price surged by over 720%. XRP is currently trading at $0.46 per token, and in case a similar rally occurs, the asset would achieve a new all-time high, surpassing its previous peak. This potential pattern is not the only bullish sign for XRP, as Ripple is still engaged in a legal battle with the SEC. If the company wins, the price of XRP might skyrocket. With the possible golden cross in sight and a potentially positive outcome in the SEC lawsuit, XRP's price could surge to previously unexplored heights.

About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

