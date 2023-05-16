XRP Holders: Flare (FLR) Announces New Batch of Airdrop Available to Claim

Flare (FLR) introduces new wave of airdrop to be claimed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Flare has announced that a new Flare token drop (FlareDrop.03) is now available to claim for all Wrapped FLR (WFLR) holders.

It should be recalled that the Flare (FLR) token airdrop began on Jan. 9 for XRP holders who participated in the December 12, 2020, snapshot. The first stage of the distribution saw 4.279 billion Flare (FLR) tokens distributed to millions of recipients, including users on Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bithumb, UpBit, Kucoin, BitBank and others.

🪂FlareDrop.03 is now available to claim for all Wrapped FLR (WFLR) holders.



To claim your tokens, connect your wallet to the #Flare Portal or set up autoclaiming.



For more, check instructions in the #FlareDrop guide. https://t.co/RkNHMtaLST#ConnectEverything pic.twitter.com/wbOCMXsSqv — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) May 16, 2023

The FLR airdrop was distributed at a ratio of 1.0073 FLR per XRP, with 15% of the total supply released to the community then.

After this, Flare launched a series of 36 monthly FlareDrops totaling 24.2 billion FLR that can be claimed by recipients who have wrapped their Flare tokens.

There will be 35 distributions of 676,040,637 FLR and one final distribution of 584,760,871 FLR in month 36. This kicked off on March 17, 2023, and tokens will be claimable every 30 days thereafter.

Recently, a new auto-claiming feature launched on Flare that enables the automatic claiming of Flare tokens without user input.

XRP Ledger hits milestone of 1.3 million NFTs

Six months ago, the XLS-20 proposal went live on the mainnet, bringing native NFT functionality to XRP Ledger.

1/ XLS-20 went live on mainnet six months ago, bringing native NFT functionality to the #XRPLedger. The developer and creator communities have been thriving with exciting projects, new use cases and collections coming to life on the #XRPL. https://t.co/tmmb2vo31t — RippleX (@RippleXDev) May 15, 2023

Since this historic mainnet launch, RippleX recounts that over 1.3 million NFTs have been minted and over 740,000 offers to buy NFTs accepted, making the XRP Ledger among the top 10 blockchains for NFT sales volume and transactions.

In addition, there are now over 5,000 total issuers and hundreds of NFT collections spanning use cases from events and ticketing to music and IP access rights, the metaverse and loyalty rewards, real estate and beyond.