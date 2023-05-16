XRP Holders: Flare (FLR) Announces New Batch of Airdrop Available to Claim

Tue, 05/16/2023 - 15:25
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Flare (FLR) introduces new wave of airdrop to be claimed
XRP Holders: Flare (FLR) Announces New Batch of Airdrop Available to Claim
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Flare has announced that a new Flare token drop (FlareDrop.03) is now available to claim for all Wrapped FLR (WFLR) holders.

It should be recalled that the Flare (FLR) token airdrop began on Jan. 9 for XRP holders who participated in the December 12, 2020, snapshot. The first stage of the distribution saw 4.279 billion Flare (FLR) tokens distributed to millions of recipients, including users on Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bithumb, UpBit, Kucoin, BitBank and others. 

The FLR airdrop was distributed at a ratio of 1.0073 FLR per XRP, with 15% of the total supply released to the community then.

After this, Flare launched a series of 36 monthly FlareDrops totaling 24.2 billion FLR that can be claimed by recipients who have wrapped their Flare tokens.

Related
4 Billion XRP Held on Coinbase at Time of Flare (FLR) Snapshot: Details

There will be 35 distributions of 676,040,637 FLR and one final distribution of 584,760,871 FLR in month 36. This kicked off on March 17, 2023, and tokens will be claimable every 30 days thereafter.

Recently, a new auto-claiming feature launched on Flare that enables the automatic claiming of Flare tokens without user input.

XRP Ledger hits milestone of 1.3 million NFTs

Six months ago, the XLS-20 proposal went live on the mainnet, bringing native NFT functionality to XRP Ledger. 

Since this historic mainnet launch, RippleX recounts that over 1.3 million NFTs have been minted and over 740,000 offers to buy NFTs accepted, making the XRP Ledger among the top 10 blockchains for NFT sales volume and transactions.

In addition, there are now over 5,000 total issuers and hundreds of NFT collections spanning use cases from events and ticketing to music and IP access rights, the metaverse and loyalty rewards, real estate and beyond.

#XRP #Flare Network
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Max Keiser Makes Strong Statement About XRP, Here's What It Is
05/16/2023 - 15:10
Max Keiser Makes Strong Statement About XRP, Here's What It Is
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Massive Bitcoin Withdrawal: $800 Million Vanishes from Exchanges
05/16/2023 - 14:55
Massive Bitcoin Withdrawal: $800 Million Vanishes from Exchanges
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Hundreds of Millions of DOGE Dumped as Dogecoin Miners Cash Out
05/16/2023 - 14:40
Hundreds of Millions of DOGE Dumped as Dogecoin Miners Cash Out
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev