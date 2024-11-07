    XRP Hits October High Just Before Death Cross Warning

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP price sees unusual spike to October's high, but death cross nears
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 16:19
    XRP Hits October High Just Before Death Cross Warning
    The price of popular cryptocurrency XRP saw an unusual spike today, as its quotes jumped from $0.5527 to $0.578 in just over an hour, up 4.71% on the day. As part of this price action, XRP hit its highest level at this point since early October.

    What caused such a spike on the price chart remains a mystery, as there was no news about the popular cryptocurrency during this time frame. 

    It is also interesting to note that this spike occurred on the eve of a so-called death cross. In fact, on the daily price chart of XRP, a picture is currently forming in which the 50-day moving average is about to cross the 200-day moving average. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This pattern is ominously called a death cross and is usually a precursor to a price decline in an asset. The last time this happened to XRP, the price of the token fell more than 20% over the next 70 days, hitting an ultimate low of $0.4.

    What's next for XRP?

    The unexpected spike and impending death cross create an intriguing setup for XRP. On the one hand, a death cross has signaled a bearish shift, so today's rally may be a bit cautious. 

    On the other hand, the current rally could indicate increased interest and volume, while the approaching bearish technical pattern could signal a shift in sentiment.

    One thing is for sure: XRP is back in the spotlight, and a roller coaster ride is almost guaranteed for the popular cryptocurrency and its enthusiasts.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

