XRP Gains Worldwide Adoption via BitPay, 33 Billion SHIB Moved From Exchanges, Elon Musk Mentions ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin in Tweet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Don’t miss anything happening in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top three news stories over the past day.

XRP gains worldwide adoption as BitPay declares global backing

In a recent post, BitPay crypto payment provider has announced that it released full-fledged global support for XRP. Thanks to this move, users are now able to "buy, store, swap and spend XRP across all BitPay services." The news follows the court's ruling in favor of Ripple, which formalized XRP's classification as a nonsecurity, catalyzing the token's integration into mainstream commerce. At the moment, BitPay has aligned with 30 merchants to accept XRP, among which are such prominent names as AMC Theatres, Hublot, PacSun, CryptoTurismo and Auragentum.

33 billion SHIB moved from exchanges as Shytoshi Kusama teases Shibarium launch

According to data provided by Etherscan, yesterday, anonymous Shiba Inu whales removed around four billion SHIB from crypto platforms and exchanged about 29 billion meme tokens between their wallets. In total, approximately 33 billion SHIB were involved in these transfers. Meanwhile, despite the highly anticipated speech given by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, SHIB not only did not increase in price, but it also lost some of its value, adding the fifth zero to its price. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000008661, down almost 10% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Elon Musk mentions Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin in exciting tweet