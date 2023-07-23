XRP Forming Bullish Reversal Pattern

Sun, 07/23/2023 - 09:28
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP token demonstrating bullish trend reversal, exhibiting inverse double top pattern
XRP Forming Bullish Reversal Pattern
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP, one of the prominent players in the crypto arena, is currently indicating a potential trend reversal, forming a pattern that could herald a significant upswing. XRP is shaping an inverted double-top pattern, a classic technical analysis construct usually signaling a bullish reversal.

The double top pattern is identified by two consecutive peaks in price, suggesting a possible reversal from an uptrend to a downtrend. However, an inverted double top, as we observe with XRP, implies the opposite. In this scenario, the pattern represents two consecutive lows, hinting at a transition from a downward to an upward trend.

XRP chart
Source: TradingView

Currently, XRP seems to be reaching a local top, prompting a localized price reversal. The down pressure on XRP appears to be declining, making a bounce-back from this level increasingly plausible.

Interestingly, the volume profile of XRP is also on a decline. This is an encouraging sign during a bearish rally as it shows lessening selling pressure. Lower volumes during a downturn often indicate weak selling sentiment, suggesting that the selling spree is nearing its end.

Related
Elon Musk Shares Tweet About Ripple Beating SEC, SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Issues Major Warning, Massive 563,571 XRP Shift Sparks Speculation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The formation of the bullish reversal pattern, combined with the decreasing trading volume, suggests that XRP could soon enter a new bullish phase. This dynamic could initiate a bullish trend reversal, taking XRP on a potential uptrend ride, attracting more investors and traders back to this digital asset.

While this technical setup provides an optimistic outlook, investors and traders must always be aware that the crypto market is highly volatile, and trends can shift rapidly. Therefore, it is crucial to observe the market dynamics closely and use a well-thought-out investment strategy.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple CEO Applauds Congressional Crypto Champions
07/23/2023 - 09:13
Ripple CEO Applauds Congressional Crypto Champions
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Lead Dev Kusama Announces Big New Shibarium Achievement
07/22/2023 - 20:00
SHIB Lead Dev Kusama Announces Big New Shibarium Achievement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 22
07/22/2023 - 17:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk