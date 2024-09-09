    Will SEC Challenge XRP's Status? Veteran Reveals SEC's Likely Response

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    SEC veteran highlights potential paths forward in Ripple lawsuit and what appeal might involve
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 10:41
    Will SEC Challenge XRP's Status? Veteran Reveals SEC's Likely Response
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On July 13, 2023, Judge Analisa Torres delivered a summary judgment decision in SEC v. Ripple, ruling that XRP is not a security in and of itself; Ripple's sales of XRP through secondary trading platforms did not constitute securities transactions, although its direct sales to institutional investors did.

    Advertisement

    Following the summary judgment decision in the Ripple case, on Aug. 18, the SEC filed an interlocutory appeal challenging the court's ruling on Ripple's programmatic XRP sales on secondary trading platforms.

    On Oct. 3, 2023, Judge Torres denied the SEC's motion, stating that its holding did not pose a controlling question of law for which there was a substantial ground for a difference of opinion.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    XRP Ready for “Huge Squeeze” Against Bitcoin, Top Trader Says

    Following Judge Torres' dismissal of the interlocutory appeal, the SEC voluntarily withdrew its claims against the individual defendants, Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Pinpoints Pivotal Decision in Remedies Phase
    Mon, 05/06/2024 - 14:22
    Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Pinpoints Pivotal Decision in Remedies Phase
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to legal observers, the voluntary dismissal at the time indicated the SEC's strategy to avoid a lengthy trial to be able to challenge aspects of Judge Torres' summary judgment decision on appeal.

    Will SEC appeal XRP's security status?

    Fast forward to this year, when in an August ruling, Ripple was hit with a $125 million civil penalty and a general injunction, thereby ending the nearly four-year legal SEC case.

    However, speculations about an appeal began after Ripple sought in a Sept. 4 filing that 111% of the monetary judgment be placed in a bank account to secure a stay.

    Amid this speculation, SEC veteran Marc Fagel has provided insights into this complex legal situation, highlighting the potential paths forward for the SEC and what an appeal might involve.

    According to Fagel, if the SEC chooses to appeal, it will be over whether the programmatic sales constituted securities sales. He believes the court of appeals could answer that question without deciding whether XRP is a security. Fagel added that this remains a peripheral issue, which is why it was just dicta, in the district court's opinion.

    The former SEC regional director was answering a question by an X user, who asked if the SEC could challenge the dicta on XRP's security status directly.

    Fagel highlighted the possibility of the SEC trying to get the court of appeals to address this part of the opinion as it had been intentionally vague about it in many of their cases. Fagel in his own opinion feels this is not essential and the second circuit is unlikely to take on the question.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 10:17
    $150 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) in 7 Days: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 9:37
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Verge of Big Breakout as Key Bull Pattern Emerges
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitunix Enters Top 15 on CoinGecko Rankings, Achieving Milestone in the First Week of September 2024
    Merlin Chain Emerges as Bitcoin's Largest Layer 2, Surpassing $1.2 Billion TVL in Just Six Months
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Will SEC Challenge XRP's Status? Veteran Reveals SEC's Likely Response
    $150 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) in 7 Days: What's Happening?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Verge of Big Breakout as Key Bull Pattern Emerges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD