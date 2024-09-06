1.82 Billion XRP: Here's What's Happening as Crypto Market Faces Fresh Volatility?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over the last 24 hours, XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a staggering 1.82 billion tokens traded, amounting to nearly $983 million in trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap data. This trading activity comes amid a period of increased volatility on the crypto market.

Cryptocurrencies traded lower on Friday as investors awaited the release of the August jobs report, amid mounting concerns of an economic slowdown. Bitcoin fell 1.42% in the last 24 hours, while ADA, LINK and Near, among other cryptocurrencies, lost 2% to 6%.

XRP was down 2.5% in the last 24 hours to $0.537. The market is anticipating the all-important August U.S. jobs report, which comes amid concerns about the status of the economy and labor market.

Data released Thursday showed that private payrolls grew by 99,000 in August, significantly less than the 140,000 expected. The data fueled fears of an economic downturn and a deteriorating labor market, which were sparked by July's weaker-than-expected jobs report.

The next Federal Reserve meeting is set to conclude with an interest rate decision on Sept. 18.

XRP price action

XRP is currently battling support at the daily SMA 100 near $0.54. The possibility of a break and close below this key level raises the risk of further declines. If this happens, XRP might plunge toward $0.49.

On the contrary, if buyers propel XRP above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200, the price may remain in the $0.54 to $0.64 range for a while. A break over $0.64 might pave the way for a potential surge to $0.74.

In the meantime, a decisive break above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.551 and $0.578 should be watched for XRP price reversal.