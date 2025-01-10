Advertisement
AD

    XRP Defends Its Crown as XLM Loses Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP crushes XLM's comeback dreams, but is this end for XRP vs. XLM?
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 11:32
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Defends Its Crown as XLM Loses Momentum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A few days ago, U.Today wrote about the possibility of Stellar token XLM outperforming its main sector rival, XRP. The gist of the prediction was that XLM would see its price conquer the 200-day moving average against XRP at 0.2 XRP for 1 XLM.

    Advertisement

    However, this possibility ultimately failed to materialize. After being unable to maintain the above crucial price curve, XLM saw its prices fall against XRP, with the token losing over 10% in the last few days, now valued at 0.17 XRP.

    Related
    XRP Price Defends Major Bollinger Bands Level: Bullish?
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 14:03
    XRP Price Defends Major Bollinger Bands Level: Bullish?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    XRP to Hit Key Level in 3 Days, Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Lose $0.30, Solana (SOL) Just Blundered
    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)

    Stellar (XLM) and XRP have a lot in common, with Jed McCaleb cofounding Stellar after being a key figure in the creation of Ripple, which uses XRP extensively. The two have been competing for some time, with both trying to excel in blockchain payments. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    While XRP is designed to serve banks and large corporations, Stellar is more focused on providing simple financial solutions for individuals.

    XRP vs. XLM

    As things stand, XLM is weaker than XRP in this area. However, these two assets are characterized by extensive performance against each other, with staggering pumps rotating with no less breathtaking dumps. This is definitely not the end of speculation that the Stellar token could show strength against its main rival.

    Related
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    Fri, 01/10/2025 - 05:56
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    If we try to look at XLM's performance against XRP, we can see that the Stellar token gained 20% in the first week of January, and the recent plunge has only wiped out half of that growth, which can be seen as a healthy correction. 

    Given that the glass is half full for XLM enthusiasts, the token could start its rise against XRP from there. Thus, while the current situation looks to be more in favor of XRP, XLM should definitely not be written off the books.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XLM #Stellar News #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 10:01
    XRP Shows Epic Bull Strength at Crucial Bollinger Bands Support
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 9:48
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Finnovex West Africa 2025: Driving Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth
    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Defends Its Crown as XLM Loses Momentum
    XRP Shows Epic Bull Strength at Crucial Bollinger Bands Support
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD