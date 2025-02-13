Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin as Network Expands: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 14:02
    Advertisement
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin as Network Expands: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP price has been gaining ground against Bitcoin in recent days, signaling a potential shift in market dynamics. At the time of writing, XRP was up in its Bitcoin pairing to $0.0000255.

    Advertisement

    Since rebounding from lows of $0.00002345 in its Bitcoin pairing on Feb. 7, XRP has steadily gained ground against Bitcoin. Since this date, XRP has spent six out of seven days in the green in its Bitcoin pairing and is poised to post four consecutive days of gains since Feb. 9.

    Even as the broader crypto market faces lackluster price action, XRP's network continues to expand, demonstrating independent momentum.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Market Crash Warning, Here's Bullish Twist
    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    Article image
    XRP/BTC Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

     
    According to on-chain data from Santiment, XRP and Ethereum have seen continuous growth in active wallets, while Bitcoin has been declining.

    Advertisement

    Related
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    Sat, 02/08/2025 - 15:30
    $438 Million XRP: Volume Skyrockets by Staggering 9,640% on Coinbase
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Over the last three weeks, Bitcoin has lost around 277,240 non-empty wallets, indicating a decrease in retail activity. This stands in stark contrast to XRP's growth, which is seeing an increase in the number of wallets. The number of XRPL wallets has already surpassed 6.1 million, indicating growth.

    According to data from XRPL Services, a popular XRP Ledger explorer, the account count on XRP Ledger currently stands at 6,148,640. These accounts hold 62,548,555,242 XRP. Accounts with a zero balance number 3,503.

    XRP to $15?

    Ali, a crypto analyst, has hinted at the possibility of a massive surge for XRP if a symmetrical triangle pattern breakout on its charts is fully validated.

    Related
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 12:07
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    "If this is a symmetrical triangle, XRP has broken out and is targeting $15," Ali wrote in a recent tweet. At press time, XRP was up 0.81% to $2.44 amid the recent lull on the markets.

    Since Feb. 4, XRP has been trading below the daily moving average of 50 at $2.63; nonetheless, the bulls have managed to retain the price above $2.26.

    This has resulted in a tight range between $2.26 and $2.54, reflecting hesitation among bulls and bears. If the price falls below $2.26, it indicates that bears have taken control. XRP may fall to the major support level of $1.90.

    Alternatively, a break and close above the daily SMA 50 indicates that the bulls have absorbed the supply. That clears the way for a probable upward move to $2.91, where the bears are expected to enter.

    #Bitcoin #XRP

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 12:58
    XRP: From 1.6 Million to 600,000 as Price Gains 5%
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 11:47
    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to Happen
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin as Network Expands: Details
    XRP: From 1.6 Million to 600,000 as Price Gains 5%
    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to Happen
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD