XRP Case: Here's What's Next as Ripple Secures Another Win

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Despite another favorable ruling, Ripple still faces this unresolved issues in XRP case
Fri, 10/20/2023 - 08:31
XRP Case: Here's What's Next as Ripple Secures Another Win
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant turn of events, the SEC has dropped all charges against Ripple executives CEO Brad Garlinghouse and cofounder Chris Larsen. This unexpected development brings an end to the looming trial, which was scheduled for April 2024, and marks a significant victory for the cryptocurrency industry.

Related
Ripple's Big Win: Garlinghouse and Larsen Cleared of All Charges by SEC

Following the dismissal, speculation looms regarding the next steps for Ripple, the SEC and XRP. Eleanor Terrett of Fox Business has provided insights into the potential trajectory of this legal saga.

Terrett's analysis suggests that while the charges against Garlinghouse and Larsen have been dropped, there could be further litigation in the penalty phase. Ripple, facing penalties related to its $700 million of institutional sales, is expected to engage in a legal battle with the SEC to reduce the imposed penalty. 

Legal experts anticipate a fierce fight, as the SEC aims to secure a substantial amount for regulatory validation, says the journalist.

To appeal or not to appeal?

Furthermore, Terrett highlighted a lingering possibility: the SEC's ability to appeal Judge Torres's decision on the "programmatic sales" and "other distributions" of XRP. Although the agency's request for an interlocutory appeal was denied earlier, the recent turn of events might prompt the SEC to appeal after the penalty phase.

Related
Ripple Celebrates, SEC Eyes Faster Appeal

Ripple's triumph signifies a significant win not only for the company but also for the broader crypto industry. The dropping of charges against Ripple executives adds another chapter to the growing list of setbacks for the SEC in the crypto space, further fueling the industry's momentum.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Solana (SOL) up 10% as It Finally Breaks Free From Bear Trap
2023/10/20 08:31
Solana (SOL) up 10% as It Finally Breaks Free From Bear Trap
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Price Inching Closer to Much-Coveted $30,000 Level
2023/10/20 08:31
Bitcoin Price Inching Closer to Much-Coveted $30,000 Level
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Celebrates, SEC Eyes Faster Appeal
2023/10/20 08:31
Ripple Celebrates, SEC Eyes Faster Appeal
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya