XRP, Bitcoin, ETH Take Center Stage in Whopping $800 Million Crypto Transfers

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Ethereum (ETH) dominate headlines today with combined $800 million in transactions
Thu, 10/19/2023 - 08:43
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a development that would astonish even experienced crypto enthusiasts, Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Ethereum (ETH) have taken center stage, witnessing a staggering $800 million worth of transactions in just the last 17 hours.

The day's crypto spectacle commenced with a bang as a whopping 3,000 BTC, equivalent to an eye-popping $85.24 million, flowed into Coinbase. But that was merely the beginning of a remarkable series of transactions. In a matter of hours, two anonymous wallets exchanged 6,522 and 6,756 BTC, representing an astonishing $376.76 million at current market rates.

Coinbase continued to play a leading role in the unfolding drama, with an additional 2,785 and 2,818 BTC transactions, totaling a staggering $158.76 million landing right on the exchange.

Altcoins on move

XRP provided further excitement, as 30.1 million tokens, valued at $14.73 million, embarked on a journey to the Bitstamp exchange, while 22.85 million XRP, equivalent to $11.17 million, found their way to the Bitso exchange.

These transactions are becoming increasingly common, seemingly in correlation with the burgeoning usage of Ripple Payments. Bitstamp and Bitso, as key payment corridors for Ripple, remain central to this narrative.

Ethereum joined the spotlight with a notable transfer of 70,704 ETH, valued at a jaw-dropping $110.6 million, occurring between two undisclosed wallets. Furthermore, a significant transfer of 22,374 ETH, equating to $34.73 million, was noted, with its final destination being Coinbase.

The crypto world continues to be captivated by these monumental transactions, as they raise questions about the motives and identities behind the scenes.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

