XRP Can Now Be Accepted by Merchants Using Cloud Payments Thanks to This Collaboration

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 11:32
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP is now eligible for cloud payments via this BitPay partnership
XRP Can Now Be Accepted by Merchants Using Cloud Payments Thanks to This Collaboration
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Thanks to a new partnership between BitPay, a pioneer in crypto payments integration, and Gr4vy, a provider of cloud-native payment solutions, XRP will be available for acceptance by merchants using the company's payment orchestration platform (POP).

As part of the partnership, merchants using Gr4vy services will be able to install BitPay into their payment software and start accepting cryptocurrencies instantly without the need to implement any code.

In addition to XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other popular cryptocurrencies used by BitPay will also be available for acceptance by merchants using POP. It is also important to note that acceptance of XRP as a means of payment is limited and not available in all countries.

Expansion of cryptocurrency use

This is not the first recent expansion in the use of XRP and other cryptocurrencies accepted by BitPay. U.Today has previously reported on the crypto payment company's partnerships with companies ranging from luxury brands like Tag Heuer and Hublot to service providers like BigCommerce and Switzerland's Kuoni Business Travel.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Expand to Thousands of Shops Thanks to This Partnership

Despite the ongoing crypto winter, crypto armageddon or just the bear market - depending on your perspective - more and more companies are interested in and using the services of crypto payment pioneers like BitPay or NOWPayments. Moreover, traditional payment systems have also bet on cryptocurrencies, such as Mastercard with its cooperation with Binance in Argentina.

In this regard, it can be safely assumed that the use of cryptocurrencies and mass adoption will expand with the onset of prosperity and well-being on the crypto market.

#XRP #BitPay News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 21
09/21/2022 - 15:42
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
09/21/2022 - 15:13
Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Christina Aguilera Applies for NFT and Metaverse Trademarks
09/21/2022 - 15:00
Christina Aguilera Applies for NFT and Metaverse Trademarks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya