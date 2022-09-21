XRP Can Now Be Accepted by Merchants Using Cloud Payments Thanks to This Collaboration

Thanks to a new partnership between BitPay, a pioneer in crypto payments integration, and Gr4vy, a provider of cloud-native payment solutions, XRP will be available for acceptance by merchants using the company's payment orchestration platform (POP).

As part of the partnership, merchants using Gr4vy services will be able to install BitPay into their payment software and start accepting cryptocurrencies instantly without the need to implement any code.

In addition to XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other popular cryptocurrencies used by BitPay will also be available for acceptance by merchants using POP. It is also important to note that acceptance of XRP as a means of payment is limited and not available in all countries.

Expansion of cryptocurrency use

This is not the first recent expansion in the use of XRP and other cryptocurrencies accepted by BitPay. U.Today has previously reported on the crypto payment company's partnerships with companies ranging from luxury brands like Tag Heuer and Hublot to service providers like BigCommerce and Switzerland's Kuoni Business Travel.

Ads

Despite the ongoing crypto winter, crypto armageddon or just the bear market - depending on your perspective - more and more companies are interested in and using the services of crypto payment pioneers like BitPay or NOWPayments. Moreover, traditional payment systems have also bet on cryptocurrencies, such as Mastercard with its cooperation with Binance in Argentina.

In this regard, it can be safely assumed that the use of cryptocurrencies and mass adoption will expand with the onset of prosperity and well-being on the crypto market.